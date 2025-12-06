VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #890 (December 10, 2005): Call for action in wake of Eddie Guerrero’s death, Waltman Torch Talk, Bruce feature column, Powell feature column, Keller on Flair & Hayes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #890 cover-dated December 10, 2005: This edition includes multiple perspectives, proposals, and analysis related to the death of Eddie Guerrero and the chances it should prompt in the industry. Bruce Mitchell’s feature column, titled “March 2006,” looks at the industry reaction to drug problems and why even since Guerrero’s death, there have been more strong signs that action is needed on the part of the industry leaders. Wade Keller’s feature column looks at how Ric Flair and Michael Hayes are walking examples of why major changes are needed in the industry… In part three of the “Torch Talk” with Sean Waltman, he addresses the issue of mandatory time off to save wrestlers’ lives and families, and also talks about his recent relapse… Pat McNeill’s feature column takes a practical look at mandatory time off for wrestlers, and how WWE is moving in the opposite direction to make it possible… Jason Powell’s feature column commends those close to Guerrero who took part in the tribute show… James Caldwell reviews Bret Hart’s DVD… Backtrack looks at a major uprising of wrestlers in WWE ten years ago… The Cover Story examines Ric Flair’s embarrassing past two weeks… Plus the Top Five Stories of the Week, TNA Newswire (including Dixie Carter’s oblivious reaction to questions about drug in TNA), WWE Newswire (including Kurt Angle addressing rumors regarding his health), ETC. Newswire, The Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…

