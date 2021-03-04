News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/3 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: This week’s World Title and Tag Team Title matches, missteps in booking, Lashley becoming WWE Champion, more (74 min)

March 4, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler break down the World Title and Tag Team Title matches on this week’s episode of TV. They also discuss the missteps in booking the past month and if ROH is headed into a dark period based on these poor choices. They also talk about Bobby Lashley becoming WWE Champion and preview the AEW PPV this weekend.

