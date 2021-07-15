VIP AUDIO 7/14 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk NXT live fans, Moxley defending IWGP championship, did Naomi quit Twitter, “Loki” finale, more (154 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich are back for VIP discussing the latest in TV happenings. The NXT live fans are becoming a major problem and the brand needs to hit the road as soon as possible. Rich gives a rundown of AEW Dynamite and his thoughts on the show including Jon Moxley defending his IWGP championship on AEW TV. Did Naomi quit Twitter? The whys and when. The “Loki” finale brought on a giant MCU speculation discussion including Kevin Feige’s rise through the company. Brian Alston populates his namesake mailbag.

