VIP AUDIO 1/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Death of Jay Briscoe and a look at his career, Impact PPV review, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, UFC (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

The death of Jay Briscoe and a look at his career

Impact PPV review

Review of WWE’s Smackdown, Raw, and NXT

A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend’s event

NOTE: This is an early edition of The Fix’s first part. Part two will be recorded and posted on Thursday. This week we are also simulcasting The Fix as the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship for our free podcast listeners.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO