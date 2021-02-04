VIP AUDIO 2/3 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Rumble winners, NXT, Dynamite featuring Kenta debut, Travis’s 18 books in 31 days, more (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP this week, Travis and Richard give quick thoughts on the Royal Rumble – its winners and where we may be headed come WrestleMania. Rich runs down an okay episode of NXT and a very exciting and eventful episode of AEW Dynamite that featured a debuting Kenta. Travis recaps his 18 books in 31 days of January. They crack open the mailbag.

