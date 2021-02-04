VIP AUDIO 2/4 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Tom Stoup cohosts to talk 2010 Elimination Chamber and 2020 highlights, Cena, Vince, Batista, NXT, Edge, Miz, Undertaker, Baszler, more (132 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup from the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast and the “NXT Eight Years Back” VIP podcast joins Frank to discuss the first Elimination Chamber PPV event from 2010. They break down the show in full, featuring chamber matches won by John Cena and Chris Jericho. They talk about Vince forcing Cena to defend the WWE title immediately against Batista, the screwy finish in the Jericho win, and their overall thoughts on this booking practice. They expand on Cena’s push at the time, Drew McIntyre’s journey, the women’s division then and now, Edge, the Miz, NXT, the incident with the Undertaker’s entrance, CM Punk, and the booking decisions from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania of that year. They then glance over the 2020 event and have an extensive discussion on Shayna Baszler, how her push has gone, and what could be done moving forward.

